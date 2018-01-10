Home NATIONAL Trump: FBI Should Do What It Needs To Do On Kavanaugh
Trump: FBI Should Do What It Needs To Do On Kavanaugh
President Trump says the FBI should do what it needs to do in the Brett Kavanaugh investigation. At the White House today, Trump again resisted suggestions that he put limits on the scope of the investigation into the Supreme Court nominee’s background.

Trump said he wants it to be comprehensive and quick. Kavanaugh has strongly denied any allegations of sexual assault or serious misconduct. Trump noted that the federal judge has had numerous FBI background checks over many years. He also said the controversy over Kavanaugh is “so bad” for the country.

