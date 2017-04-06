Trump Filed For An Extension On His 2016 Tax Return

(AP) – President Donald Trump has filed for an extension on his 2016 tax return.

That’s according to a White House official. The official was not authorized to discuss the president’s taxes and insisted on anonymity, and did not provide information on when Trump sought the extension or why.

Tax Day this year was on April 18. The Internal Revenue Service allows individuals and businesses to apply for a six-month extension to file a return. An extension does not provide more time to pay taxes.

As a candidate and as president, Trump has refused to release his tax returns, breaking a decades-long tradition. He has said he would release them when the Internal Revenue Service completes an audit.