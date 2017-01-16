Home NATIONAL Trump Fires Back At CIA Chief On Twitter
(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is firing back at CIA Director John Brennan, who said on national TV Sunday that Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday, Brennan also warned that the president-elect’s impulsivity could be dangerous.

Trump tweeted Sunday night, “Was this the leaker of Fake News?”

Trump is referring to a recent document that contains unverified financial and personal information that could be damaging to him.

