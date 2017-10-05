Home NATIONAL Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil
Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil

0
0
James Comey
now viewing

Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil

IMMIGRATION LOCKUP CHILDREN
now playing

Texas Votes To Give Immigration Lockups Child Care Licenses

VISA US VISA
now playing

Far Fewer Refugees Entering US Despite Travel Ban Setbacks

Texas-state-Capitol2
now playing

Texas House OKs Rejecting Non-Christian Parents

Forty-six-year-old Kenneth Amyx
now playing

Man Says Woman's Stabbing Death Part Of Suicide Pact

alice johnon meyers missing palm valley woman
now playing

Missing Palm Valley Woman Found Safe In Lubbock Area

murder suicide
now playing

Husband, Wife Dead In Apparent Murder Suicide

8493826222_18c3264b6b_k
now playing

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

Trump Russia
now playing

More Inconsistencies In Flynn Work, Now With Turkish Client

Schumer
now playing

Trump calls NY Democrat 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer

fce4cdad1f9343a782b97687de1ad4bf-fce4cdad1f9343a782b97687de1ad4bf-0
now playing

Colbert Welcomes Fellow 'Daily Show' Alums To 'Late Show'

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s stunning firing of FBI Director James Comey throws into question the future of a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible connections to Russia. It also raises suspicions of an underhanded effort to stymie a probe that has shadowed the administration from the outset.

Democrats likened Tuesday’s ouster to President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” and renewed calls for appointment of a special prosecutor. Some Republicans also questioned the move.

In his letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore “public trust and confidence” in the FBI.

The administration paired the letter with a scathing review of Comey’s work by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, including his decision to hold a news conference announcing the bureau’s findings and releasing “derogatory information” about Clinton.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil
  2. Trump Calls Russia Probe ‘A Total Hoax’
  3. Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey
  4. Abedin Didn’t Send As Many Emails As Comey Said
Related Posts
alice johnon meyers missing palm valley woman

Missing Palm Valley Woman Found Safe In Lubbock Area

jsalinas 0
8493826222_18c3264b6b_k

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

Roxanne Garcia 0
Trump Russia

More Inconsistencies In Flynn Work, Now With Turkish Client

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video