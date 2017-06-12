Trump Formally Recognizes Jerusalem As Israeli Capital

(Washington, DC) — President Trump is officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump made the change to U.S. foreign policy during a speech in the nation’s capital today. The President is also ordering the State Department to start making plans to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. That could take several years.

The announcement is already drawing condemnation from the Palestinians and the wider Arab world. Jerusalem is sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims and is a contentious part of Israel-Palestinian negotiations.