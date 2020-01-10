Trump: Four Embassies Would Have Been Attacked If Soleimani Wasn’t Stopped

President Trump says he believes four U.S. embassies would have been attacked if the U.S. did not target a top Iranian general in Iraq.

Trump ordered the American airstrike that killed General Qassem Soleimani last week. He made the remark during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. In earlier comments, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Soleimani threat “imminent.”

Trump was also asked about Iraqi demands that the U.S. pull its forces pull out of Iraq. He said, “That’s what they say publicly; they don’t say that privately.”