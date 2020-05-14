Trump Gets Ally As Ex-Navy Pilot Wins California House Seat

This undated photo provided by the Mike Garcia For Congress campaign shows candidate Mike Garcia. A swing House district north of Los Angeles is up for grabs in a contest that will be an early test for President Donald Trump as he heads toward November. Trump has been using his presidential perch to summon up support for Republican Mike Garcia, who faces Democrat Christy Smith on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in a special election for the vacant 25th District seat. (Cynthia Smalley/Mike Garcia For Congress via AP)