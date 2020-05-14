NATIONAL

Trump Gets Ally As Ex-Navy Pilot Wins California House Seat

By 13 views
0
This undated photo provided by the Mike Garcia For Congress campaign shows candidate Mike Garcia. A swing House district north of Los Angeles is up for grabs in a contest that will be an early test for President Donald Trump as he heads toward November. Trump has been using his presidential perch to summon up support for Republican Mike Garcia, who faces Democrat Christy Smith on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in a special election for the vacant 25th District seat. (Cynthia Smalley/Mike Garcia For Congress via AP)

(AP) — Former Navy combat pilot Mike Garcia won an improbable victory for an open U.S. House seat _ running as a Trump Republican in a district on the fringe of heavily Democratic Los Angeles. The victory Wednesday by the political newcomer over Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith represents a rare victory for Republicans in the liberal-minded state. The last time the GOP reclaimed a Democratic seat was 1998. Garcia says the 2018 elections prompted him to enter public life after a career as a Navy aviator. He wants to be a counterweight to his home state’s Democratic-dominated government, which he faults for job-crushing regulation and climbing taxes.

EU: Possible Virus Drug Approval ‘Before The Summer’

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL