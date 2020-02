President Donald Trump, with members of the President's Coronavirus Task Force, holds a paper about countries best prepared to deal with a pandemic, during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump, with members of the President's Coronavirus Task Force, holds a paper about countries best prepared to deal with a pandemic, during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump is touting his administration’s efforts to keep the coronavirus out of the U.S. He said the risk to Americans is very low. He explained that early on in the outbreak in China, his administration decided to not allow people from China to enter the U.S. He said that decision was ridiculed by some people.