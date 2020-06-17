Trump Golf Course Seeks Lower Rent Because Of Virus Shutdown

FILE - This Nov. 23, 2018 file photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate behind mangrove trees in Palm Beach, Fla. On Saturday, March 30, 2019, a woman carrying two Chinese passports and a device containing computer malware lied to Secret Service agents and briefly gained admission to the club over the weekend during his Florida visit, federal prosecutors allege in court documents. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

FILE - This Nov. 23, 2018 file photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate behind mangrove trees in Palm Beach, Fla. On Saturday, March 30, 2019, a woman carrying two Chinese passports and a device containing computer malware lied to Secret Service agents and briefly gained admission to the club over the weekend during his Florida visit, federal prosecutors allege in court documents. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

(AP) — The golf course President Donald Trump owns near his Mar-a-Lago getaway is seeking a break on its rent because of lost business caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Trump International Golf Club wants Palm Beach County to defer some of its $88,000 monthly rent. Trump leased the land the private club sits upon from the county two decades ago under a 99-year agreement. Palm Beach County ordered the closure of golf courses in March as part of its pandemic response and they weren’t allowed to reopen for more than a month. The county has taken no action on the rent request.