Trump, GOP Congressional Leaders To Meet At Camp David

(AP) – President Donald Trump is eager for more legislative achievements before Washington’s focus shifts to the midterm elections. And he plans to open the new year by meeting with Republican congressional leaders to map out the 2018 legislative agenda.

After returning to Washington from Florida, where he is spending the holidays, Trump plans to host Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin at the rustic Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains during the weekend of Jan. 6-7. Spokesmen for Ryan and McConnell have confirmed they will attend.

The meeting will follow the recent enactment of legislation to cut taxes, beginning next year, for corporations and individuals at an estimated cost of $1.5 trillion added to the national debt over 10 years.