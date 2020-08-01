NATIONAL

Trump, GOP Soften On Opposition to $600 Jobless Benefit

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, arrive at the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol to resume talks on a COVID-19 relief bill, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — Washington talks on a huge COVID relief bill have resumed, focused on restoring a newly expired $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit, a fresh $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, and hundreds of billions of dollars in other aid to states, businesses, and the poor. President Donald Trump is eager for an agreement, but talks so far have yet to yield progress. The administration is willing to extend the $600 benefit, at least in the short term, but is balking at other demands of Democratic negotiators like aid the state and local governments, food stamp increases, and assistance to renters and homeowners.

