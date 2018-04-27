Home NATIONAL Trump Hails ‘conclusive’ Committee Report
Trump Hails 'conclusive' Committee Report
NATIONAL
Trump Hails ‘conclusive’ Committee Report

Trump Hails ‘conclusive’ Committee Report

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he is “honored” by the Republican-led House intelligence committee, which says it found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential race.

Trump told reporters as he welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House Friday that, “We were honored” by the report, which he is calling “conclusive” “strong” and “powerful.”

The Republican-led House intelligence committee on Friday officially declared the end of its Russia probe and said it found no evidence of collusion between the campaign and Moscow.  That conclusion is fiercely opposed by committee Democrats, who say the committee did not gather enough evidence to support its finding.

Trump has long called the issue a “witch hunt” and insists there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

