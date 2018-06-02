Trump Has Now Seen Democrats’ Classified Memo

(AP) – President Donald Trump has now seen a classified memo prepared by House intelligence committee Democrats in the panel’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Trump also has met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over the matter. So says White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sanders says Trump’s legal and national security teams are reviewing the memo and will brief him on their findings once the review is concluded.

The House intelligence committee voted Monday to release the memo, which pushes back against a GOP document released last week. The Republican memo criticizes methods the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a one-time Trump campaign associate. Trump has until the end of the week to decide whether to allow the Democratic memo’s release.