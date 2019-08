(Morristown, NJ) — President Trump is denouncing hate as the nation reels from two mass shootings this weekend.

Speaking before heading back to the White House, Trump blamed the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left a total of 29 people dead on mental illness. He said it has to be stopped after going on for years. Earlier, he said that flags will be lowered to half-staff this week.