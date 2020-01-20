Trump Heads To Switzerland With Senate Trial To Reconvene

(AP) – President Donald Trump won’t be watching from inside the chamber or on TV from the White House when his historic impeachment trial reconvenes in the Senate this week.

Instead, Trump will be thousands of miles away at the Davos economic forum in the Swiss Alps, trying to charm global CEOs over dinner when the trial is called to order on Tuesday.

The president’s participation in the annual World Economic Forum in Switzerland will test his ability to balance his anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage.