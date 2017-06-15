Trump Hits Clinton In New Tweets

(Washington, DC) — President Trump is going after Hillary Clinton in some new tweets. Trump asked why Clinton is not the subject of a Russia investigation while he is. He also raised questions about Clinton’s family and, quote — “Dems dealing with Russia.”

Borrowing some presidential campaign rhetoric, Trump called Hillary Clinton crooked and said she “destroyed phones” with a hammer and “bleached emails.”

Trump has been reacting to reports that he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation. In an earlier tweet, he called it a massive “witch hunt.”