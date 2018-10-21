Home NATIONAL Trump Hits Democrats Again Over Migrant Caravan
(AP) – U.S. President Donald Trump is again hammering the Democratic Party over a mass caravan of Honduran migrants that has resumed its northward march through Mexico.

Trump has seized on the caravan and border security in general as a campaign issue ahead of midterm elections in early November, and on Sunday afternoon he let loose anew.  The president tweeted: “The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW!”  On Thursday, the president tweeted that the caravan was the “Democrats fault for weak laws!”

In a separate tweet Sunday, Trump said: “Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther (sic) Border.” Trump added that the United States will turn migrants away if they do not apply for asylum first in Mexico.

