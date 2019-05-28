Trump Home From Japan

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump gestures upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from a state visit in Japan. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump gestures upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from a state visit in Japan. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Trump has returned to Washington, DC after a four-day state visit to Japan. Trump discussed a number of domestic and foreign affairs during his visit, and even publicly disagreed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a press conference. While Abe found the recent missile tests by North Korea to be “of great regret,” Trump said they didn’t personally bother him.

Trump also slammed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s statements that he is “probably” a “low IQ individual.” Trump wrapped up his trip with a visit to the USS Wasp, which is part of the U.S. fleet docked in Japan.