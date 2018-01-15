Home NATIONAL Trump Honors King’s Legacy In Weekly Address To Nation
Trump Honors King’s Legacy In Weekly Address To Nation
NATIONAL
0

Trump Honors King’s Legacy In Weekly Address To Nation

0
0
MLK DAY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
now viewing

Trump Honors King’s Legacy In Weekly Address To Nation

HAWAII MISSILE ALERT MISTAKE
now playing

Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned

Screen Shot 2018-01-15 at 1.52.08 PM
now playing

Pocket #POTW Jan. 15

courtgavel
now playing

Progreso School District To Continue Fight Against T-E-A

SOUTH KOREA AND NORTH KOREA FLAGS
now playing

North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea

IRAQ BHAGDAD
now playing

Iraq Raises Death Toll In Baghdad Attack To 38

OR: ACLU Lobby Day Rally
now playing

Pregnant Teen Who Sued Over Abortion Leaves Federal Custody

Casino Shuttle Boat Fire
now playing

Casino Says Boat That Caught Fire Had No Issues

POPE FRANCIS ON PLANE
now playing

Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

New MLK Monument Next To MLK Park

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Paxton Says SAPD Chief Probably Didn't Break Immigration Law

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a colorblind society is the American dream.  Trump dedicated his weekly address to King, the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago in April. Trump spent Monday’s King federal holiday in Florida with no public appearances on his official schedule, but he tweeted the radio and video address to his followers.

Trump says in the address that King’s dream of a colorblind society offers dignity and hope to every American, regardless of color or creed.  He is marking his first King holiday in office buffeted by claims that he used a vulgarity to describe African countries and questioned the need to allow more Haitians into the U.S.Trump declared Sunday night that “I’m not a racist.”

Related posts:

  1. On Defensive, Trump Declares ‘I’m Not A Racist’
  2. Trump’s Nuclear Strategy Seeks New Weapons To Counter Russia
  3. African Ambassadors To UN Blast Trump Remark As ‘Racist’
  4. New MLK Monument Next To MLK Park
Related Posts
OR: ACLU Lobby Day Rally

Pregnant Teen Who Sued Over Abortion Leaves Federal Custody

jsalinas 0
Casino Shuttle Boat Fire

Casino Says Boat That Caught Fire Had No Issues

jsalinas 0
1060×600-fefd5ae139a48d77eabe1ac33a95c7d2

Democrats, GOP Mull Possible Election Wave In Age Of Trump

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video