Trump Honors War Dead In Events Colored By Pandemic’s Threat

President Donald participates in a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump honored America’s war dead in back-to-back Memorial Day appearances colored by an epic struggle off the battlefield, against the coronavirus. He’s eager to demonstrate national revival from the pandemic, and so he doubled up on his public schedule Monday. He appeared both at Arlington National Cemetery and at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Trump also threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte in August unless North Carolina’s Democratic governor gives a quick green light to the party’s plans to assemble en masse.

The U.S. death toll from the pandemic is close to 100,000. North Carolina on the weekend reported its largest daily increase yet in COVID-19 sickness.