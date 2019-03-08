Trump: I Couldn’t Get To Alabama ‘fast enough’

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, right, talk with people Beauregard, Ala., Friday, March 8, 2019, as they travel to tour areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County, Ala. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he couldn’t get to Alabama “fast enough” after a tornado struck a rural area and killed 23 people.

Trump flew to the state Friday to survey the damage. He met privately with survivors and family members, including a woman who lost 10 relatives to the powerful storm. He says, “What they’ve been through is incredible.”

Trump also thanked law enforcement and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whose department oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is assisting state and local response efforts.

Trump was already scheduled to fly to his Florida home on Friday before the Alabama stop was added to his schedule. He plans to fly to Florida afterward.