Trump Impeachment Trial Stalled As Senate Leaders Struggle To Chart Way Forward

In this image from video, presiding officer Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts listens during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, presiding officer Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts listens during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

The impeachment trial of President Trump is stalled as Senate leaders struggle to chart the way forward. The key question involves how and when to bring the trial to a close. Trump is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

Earlier on Friday, Senate Republicans blocked Democratic efforts to subpoena some key witnesses and documents that have been withheld by the White House. The vote was 51-49. Two Republicans voted with Democrats — Utah’s Mitt Romney and Susan Collins from Maine.