Trump Impeachment Vote Underscores A Harshly Partisan Era

In this Dec. 13, 2019, photo, members of the press view the roll call vote recorded by the clerk after the House Judiciary Committee approved the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Twenty-one years ago this Thursday, a Republican-led House voted to impeach then-President Bill Clinton. While that battle was bitterly partisan, it was blurrier than the clean, near party-line votes expected this week when the chamber _ now run by Democrats _ is poised to impeach Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)