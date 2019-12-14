NATIONAL

Trump Impeachment Vote Underscores A Harshly Partisan Era

In this Dec. 13, 2019, photo, members of the press view the roll call vote recorded by the clerk after the House Judiciary Committee approved the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Twenty-one years ago this Thursday, a Republican-led House voted to impeach then-President Bill Clinton. While that battle was bitterly partisan, it was blurrier than the clean, near party-line votes expected this week when the chamber _ now run by Democrats _ is poised to impeach Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Democratic-controlled House seems certain to use near party-line votes this coming week to impeach President Donald Trump. Twenty-one years ago, it was a Republican-run House that voted to impeach then-President Bill Clinton. That also was a largely partisan vote, but party divisions were blurrier in 1998. The differences make impeachment a case study of how Democrats and Republicans have morphed into fiercely divided camps over the past two decades. Each party has far fewer House moderates. Also, Trump’s ability to threaten the political careers of Republicans who defy him only exacerbates the divisions.

