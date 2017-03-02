Home NATIONAL Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran
Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran

0
0
IRAN SANCTIONS
now viewing

Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran

ARNOLD AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Tweets That Actor 'tried hard' To Make TV Show Work

TWITTER
now playing

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

40-year-old Juli Glisson
now playing

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer's Death

EL CHAPO
now playing

UPDATE: 'El Chapo' Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

TORTURE GENERIC PIC
now playing

Democrats Say They'll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture

JOBS REPORT SMALL GEN
now playing

US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs, Rate Up To 4.8 pct.

Louvre uses special rooms to keep visitors safe
now playing

Louvre Uses Special Rooms To Keep Visitors Safe

France No doubt Louvre attack was terror
now playing

France: "No doubt" Louvre Attack Was Terror

GOP, Dem Combat Vets In House Plead For Refugee Exception

Officer Daniel Segura
now playing

Fort Worth Says It's Not Sanctuary City After Officer Video


Warning: ksort() expects parameter 1 to be array, object given in /home/kurv710/kurv.com/710am/wp-content/plugins/yet-another-related-posts-plugin/classes/YARPP_Cache.php on line 465

(AP) – The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test.  The Treasury Department announced the action Friday.  President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Trump tweeted Friday that “Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”  Trump lashed out against the Islamic Republic in a Twitter post Friday morning, saying, “Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me.”   Iran took the first swing Friday, banning U.S. wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition this month. And the official IRNA news agency reports a senior Iranian cleric vowed that Tehran will continue its missile program.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Fires Back As Trump Mulls New Sanctions
  2. Trump’s National Security Adviser Warns Iran
  3. Trump Blames ‘Islamic Terrorist’ In Paris Attack
  4. Trump Tweets That Actor ‘tried hard’ To Make TV Show Work
Related Posts
ARNOLD AND DONALD TRUMP

Trump Tweets That Actor ‘tried hard’ To Make TV Show Work

jsalinas 0
TWITTER

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

jsalinas 0
40-year-old Juli Glisson

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer’s Death

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video