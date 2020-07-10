Trump In Battleground Florida, Postpones New Hampshire Rally

In this June 20, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is visiting the critical battleground state of Florida to raise campaign cash and tend to issues of high interest there for his base supporters. But his effort to relaunch campaign travel after a hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases has hit another snag.

Trump canceled a weekend rally in New Hampshire because a tropical storm is threatening the area. The Portsmouth rally was scheduled after aides spent weeks studying what went wrong at ‘Trump’s sparsely attended rally in Tulsa three weeks ago.

Even before the storm threat emerged, campaign officials had acknowledged that it was unclear how many people would attend the New Hampshire rally.