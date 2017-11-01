Home NATIONAL Trump In Confrontation With CNN
(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter from CNN, refusing to take a question from him and calling his news organization and Buzzfeed “fake news.”  CNN reporter Jim Acosta pushed back at Wednesday’s news conference, demanding an opportunity to ask a question.

A U.S. official says top intelligence officials last week told Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The story was first reported by CNN Tuesday. Buzzfeed later published a summary of those allegations.  The summary of the allegations was separate from a classified assessment of Russia’s suspected attempts to meddle in the U.S. presidential election.  Trump told Acosta, “Your organization is terrible, I’m not going to give you a question.”  Acosta responded, “Mr. President-elect, that’s not appropriate.”

