President Donald Trump adjusts his jacket as he stands with Double Eagle Energy co-CEOs Cody Campbell, left, and John Sellers, right before viewing the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump is visiting West Texas to talk energy. He’s spending time in Midland and Odessa this afternoon to look at the Double Eagle Oil Rig along with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Governor Greg Abbott and former governor Rick Perry are also with the President. Trump has visited Texas 16 times during his presidency.