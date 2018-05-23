Home NATIONAL Trump Increases Pressure On Justice Department
(AP) – President Donald Trump is increasing the pressure on the Justice Department, declining to say whether he has confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after the White House negotiated rare access to classified documents for Trump’s congressional allies.
Trump was asked Tuesday if he has confidence in Rosenstein, who is overseeing the special counsel’s Russia investigation. The president told reporters to move on to another question.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says a meeting to allow House Republicans to review highly classified information on the Russia probe will happen Thursday.
Sanders says FBI Director Christopher Wray, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and Justice Department official Edward O’Callaghan will meet with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy.

