Home NATIONAL Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress
Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress
NATIONAL
0

Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress

0
0
ROADS AND BRIDGES OVERPASSES
now viewing

Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress

Britain London Bridge Attack
now playing

Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba

gettyimages-633345586
now playing

Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel

ICE AGENTS ARRESTING GENERIC
now playing

Federal Agents Arrest 70 Immigrants In Oklahoma, Texas

Su-27 fighter RUSSIAN JET FIGHTER
now playing

Russia Says Fighter Jet Intercepts US Bomber On Border

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain

USS GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords To Be Commissioned In Texas

Michelle Carter’s trial got underway Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton
now playing

Trial Of Woman Charged In Texting Suicide Case Starts

Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift

donald-trump
now playing

Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror

putin-russian-hacking
now playing

Kremlin Denies Report Of Voting Software Hacking

(AP) – Repairing the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges was supposed to be an area ripe for bipartisan compromise between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump. Instead Democrats are panning Trump’s proposed $1 trillion overhaul and the White House is signaling plans to go it alone.

Even Republicans are balking at some aspects of the emerging plan.  The White House’s self-proclaimed “Infrastructure Week” began with Trump appearing Monday with aviation officials and some prominent GOP lawmakers to announce plans to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system and separate operations from the Federal Aviation Administration.

But the proposal quickly drew bipartisan opposition, and there were few signs it would get far on Capitol Hill. Next up will be a series of events throughout the week, including with the nation’s mayors and governors.

Related posts:

  1. Cities Push Back As Trump Aims To Cut Anti-Terrorism Funding
  2. San Antonio Firm Makes Second Proposal For A Delta Hospital
  3. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  4. Suspect Nabbed In Brownsville Cold Case Murder
Related Posts
gettyimages-633345586

Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel

jsalinas 0
Michelle Carter’s trial got underway Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton

Trial Of Woman Charged In Texting Suicide Case Starts

jsalinas 0
donald-trump

Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video