Trump Insists His Political Base Remains Strong

(AP) – President Donald Trump is discussing North Korea with his secretary of state. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says Monday that Trump had an hour-long call with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chief of Staff John Kelly. She says they discussed North Korea and Tillerson’s trip to the Philippines for a regional Asia gathering.

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. With Trump demanding full and speedy implementation of the new penalties, Tillerson has laid out a narrow path for the North to return to negotiations that could ultimately see sanctions lifted.

North Korea reacted angrily to the sanctions, vowing to bolster its arsenal and mount revenge against the United States.