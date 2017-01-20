Home NATIONAL Trump Invokes Campaign Slogan In inaugural Address
Trump Invokes Campaign Slogan In inaugural Address
NATIONAL
0

Trump Invokes Campaign Slogan In inaugural Address

0
0
2017 presidential inauguration
now viewing

Trump Invokes Campaign Slogan In inaugural Address

medicaid-fraud
now playing

Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

GAVEL
now playing

Mother Sues To Stop Bible Classes In West Virginia Schools

PAPER AIRPLANE
now playing

Paper Airplane Hits Teacher In Eye; SC Student Arrested

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexico Returns 91 Cubans Who Had Hoped To Reach US

ITALY AVALANCE MAN REUNITES WITH SON WIFE
now playing

Man Reunites With Wife, Son After Avalanche

EL CHAPO-2
now playing

US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming

Pope Francis
now playing

Pope Congratulates Trump

OBAMA LEAVING WHITE HOUSE FOR LAST TIME
now playing

UPDATE: Obamas Depart Washington After Trump Takes Oath

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TAKING OATH
now playing

Trump Takes Oath Of Office

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Prison Chaplain Admits Taking Bribes To Smuggle Tobacco

(AP) – Invoking again his campaign slogan of “Make America great again,” Donald Trump has wrapped up his first speech as president of the United States.  His inaugural address at the U.S. Capitol included a pledge to empower what he called America’s “forgotten men and women.”   In his speech following his swearing-in, Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads — lamenting crime, shuttered factories and weakened American leadership. Trump vowed to stir “new national pride,” bring jobs back, and “eradicate completely” Islamic terrorism.

Trump is describing his election as a victory for working people. He says today’s transition isn’t just from one president to another — but also a transfer of power “from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.” He says for too long, “Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth.”

Related posts:

  1. GOP Selects Women To Lead Party Operation
  2. Valley Congressman Vela, Gonzalez To Boycott Trump Inauguration
  3. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  4. US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya
Related Posts
EL CHAPO-2

US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming

jsalinas 0
OBAMA LEAVING WHITE HOUSE FOR LAST TIME

UPDATE: Obamas Depart Washington After Trump Takes Oath

jsalinas 0
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TAKING OATH

Trump Takes Oath Of Office

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video