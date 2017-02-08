Home NATIONAL Trump Joins GOP Senators On Immigration Changes
(AP) – President Donald Trump plans to join with two Republican senators to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration. It would seek an immigration system based on merit and skills instead of family connections.

Trump is appearing with Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas at the White House Wednesday to discuss the bill.  Trump said at an Ohio rally last month that he was working with them to “create a new immigration system for America.”

White House officials say the bill will aim to create a skills-based immigration system to make the U.S. more competitive, raise wages and create jobs.  Perdue and Cotton introduced a bill in February that would change the 1965 law to reduce the number of legal immigrants.

