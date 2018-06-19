Home NATIONAL Trump Jr Cancels Appearance At Bush Fundraiser
Trump Jr Cancels Appearance At Bush Fundraiser
NATIONAL
0

Trump Jr Cancels Appearance At Bush Fundraiser

0
0
DONALD TRUMP JR.
now viewing

Trump Jr Cancels Appearance At Bush Fundraiser

GAVEL 4
now playing

Governor Abbott Appoints Jaime Tijerina As 93rd District Court Judge

Screen Shot 2018-06-19 at 11.51.50 AM
now playing

Penguin #POTW June 19

TURKEY BORDER
now playing

Blurring The Border, Turkey Deepens Roots In Northern Syria

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN GENERIC
now playing

Democratic Attorneys General Urge End To Border Separations

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus
now playing

Texas Speaker Urges Trump To End Zero-Tolerance Policy

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES
now playing

Chamber Says Family Separations 'must stop now'

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Motive Still Not Known In Deadly Shooting In Weslaco

donald trump and kirstjen nielsen
now playing

Trump Admin Facing Growing Pressure Over Border Flap

john cornyn and ted cruz
now playing

Cruz, Cornyn Planning Bills To Keep Illegal Immigrant Families Together

A U.S. Coast Guard boat escorts the Staten Island Ferry to and from Manhattan in New York
now playing

Search Continues For Brownsville Man Off Louisiana Coast

(AP) – Donald Trump Jr. has canceled plans to raise money for the eldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.  Trump Jr. decided to withdraw from a fundraiser for Texas land commissioner George P. Bush in New York City next week. That was after Jeb Bush criticized President Donald Trump for separating immigrant children from their families at the border.   That’s according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Jeb Bush tweeted Monday that “Children shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool.”   That was too much for 40-year-old Donald Trump Jr., who had been supportive of 42-year-old George P. Bush’s political aspirations. Trump Jr. had warned the son to get his father to back off the president.

Related posts:

  1. First Lady Melania Trump “Hates” To See Families Separated
  2. Trump, GOP To Huddle As Outrage Builds Over Border Policy
  3. Trump Admin Facing Growing Pressure Over Border Flap
Related Posts
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN GENERIC

Democratic Attorneys General Urge End To Border Separations

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES

Chamber Says Family Separations ‘must stop now’

jsalinas 0
donald trump and kirstjen nielsen

Trump Admin Facing Growing Pressure Over Border Flap

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video