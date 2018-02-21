Home NATIONAL Trump Jr: ‘Nonsense’ That Family’s Profiting From Presidency
(AP) – Donald Trump Jr. says any talk that his family is profiting from his father’s presidency is “nonsense” as he kicked off a highly publicized visit to India to promote real estate deals that bear his family’s name.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump arrived in India on Tuesday to meet the promoters and buyers of Trump brand luxury homes in the country, raising concerns that using the name of the American president to promote business ventures internationally is tricky ethical territory.

But Trump Jr. told an Indian television channel that his family was actually missing out on business opportunities because his father had pledged to conduct no new foreign business while in office.

The real estate ventures he is promoting were signed before his father took office.

