Trump Jr Provides Records To Senate Panel

(AP) – Donald Trump Jr. has turned over 250 pages of records to a Senate panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Senate Judiciary Committee says it received the records Friday from Trump’s oldest son, and received 20,000 pages two days earlier from the Trump campaign. The content of the documents was not immediately clear, though Trump Jr. helped arrange a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is of interest to investigators.

The committee is one of several congressional panels investigating potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Committee leaders have been in talks with Trump Jr. and committee chairman Paul Manafort about private interviews. The committee initially called for them to testify publicly, but lawmakers have since said they were negotiating the terms of their appearances.