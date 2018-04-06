Trump, Kim Set To Meet The Morning Of June 12 In Singapore

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is set for 9 a.m. on June 12 in Singapore, which is 9 p.m. on June 11 on the U.S. East Coast.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that planning continues for the historic summit in Singapore and that negotiators from the United States and North Korea are meeting at the Demilitarized Zone to lay the groundwork. Trump says the goal for the summit is denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. The full agenda for the summit hasn’t yet been announced.

Sanders called the letter that top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol delivered from Kim Jong Un to Trump on Friday “interesting” but wouldn’t comment on its contents.