Trump Lashes Biden, On White House Stage

(AP) — President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden as a hapless career politician who will endanger Americans’ safety as he accepted his party’s renomination on the South Lawn of the White House. Facing a moment fraught with racial turmoil, economic collapse and a national health emergency, Trump delivered a triumphant, optimistic vision of America’s future. But he said that brighter horizon can only be secured if he defeats Democrat Joe Biden, who leads in most national and battleground state polls.