Trump Lashes Out As Impeachment Trial Stuck In Limbo

(AP) – President Donald Trump is lashing out as his Senate impeachment trial remains at an impasse, with Republican and Democratic leaders at odds over its format and whether witnesses should be called.

Trump on Tuesday singled out Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is indefinitely holding up sending the articles of impeachment the House passed last week. He says Pelosi “hates the Republican Party.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he has not ruled out calling witnesses but also indicated that he was in no hurry to seek new testimony either.

Meanwhile, the Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, says any trial without witnesses would be a “sham.”