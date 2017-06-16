Home NATIONAL Trump Lashes Out At ‘Bad,’ ‘Conflicted’ Russia Investigators
Trump Lashes Out At ‘Bad,’ ‘Conflicted’ Russia Investigators
NATIONAL
0

Trump Lashes Out At ‘Bad,’ ‘Conflicted’ Russia Investigators

0
0
Donald Trump
now viewing

Trump Lashes Out At ‘Bad,’ ‘Conflicted’ Russia Investigators

Jeffrey Zucker
now playing

CNN's Chief Lays Blame On Trump For Threats

Bonobos
now playing

Walmart To Acquire Online Men's Clothing Retailer Bonobos

0218starts
now playing

US Housing Starts Drop For 3rd Straight Month

Germany Estonia
now playing

Merkel: US Must Not Link Russia Sanctions, Economy Interests

Cuban and American flags
now playing

Trump To Announce Plan To Stop Cash Flow To Cuban Military

afghanarmyfriendlyfire
now playing

About 4,000 More US Troops To Go To Afghanistan

1060×600-0ef1ed6cd8cd5f3f57b5a69d4a42ed44
now playing

U.S Official Can't Confirm al-Baghdadi Killing

trump_clinton_getty
now playing

Trump Hits Clinton In New Tweets

VIRGINIA SHOOTING
now playing

Source: Guns In Va. Shooting Bought Legally

capitol hill
now playing

Diverse Valley Delegation Wraps Up First-Ever Trip To Capitol Hill

(AP) – President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as “very bad and conflicted people,” responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
In a series of statements on Twitter, Trump called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign a “WITCH HUNT” based on the “phony” premise of possible collusion between Russia and a cadre of Trump campaign associates.
The president complained that the probe is unfair and wondered why his defeated Democratic opponent wasn’t getting the same scrutiny.
The Twitter attacks came as Vice President Mike Pence hired a personal lawyer to represent him in the intensifying investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Hits Clinton In New Tweets
  2. Reports Say Mueller Probe Now Examining Possible Obstruction
  3. Trump To Announce Plan To Stop Cash Flow To Cuban Military
  4. Trump Orders More Cash, Industry Input, For Apprenticeships
Related Posts
Jeffrey Zucker

CNN’s Chief Lays Blame On Trump For Threats

Roxanne Garcia 0
Bonobos

Walmart To Acquire Online Men’s Clothing Retailer Bonobos

Roxanne Garcia 0
0218starts

US Housing Starts Drop For 3rd Straight Month

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video