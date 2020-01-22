Trump Lauds US Economy At Davos Forum, Slams Impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Trump's two-day stay in Davos is a test of his ability to balance anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

President Donald Trump is leaving the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with bullish talk on the American economy and lashing out at his Senate impeachment trial back in Washington. Trump called a surprise news conference Wednesday to mark what he says was a “tremendous two days” at the glitzy summit of world leaders and financiers in Davos. The Republican president calls the impeachment case against him “such a hoax” and says he thinks it’s “so bad for our country.” Trump opened his news conference with triumphant talk on the American economy and said he’s pushing for “very dramatic” changes to the World Trade Organization.