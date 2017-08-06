Home NATIONAL Trump Lawyer Denies President Demanded Loyalty
Trump Lawyer Denies President Demanded Loyalty
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Lawyer Denies President Demanded Loyalty

0
0
JAMES COMEY TESTIFIES
now viewing

Trump Lawyer Denies President Demanded Loyalty

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

CBP Officers Crack Creative Cash Concealment

police20lights20generic
now playing

Jail Escapee Shoots And Kills A Brownsville Man, Before Being Shot By Law Officers

JOHN MCAIN
now playing

McCain Says He Wanted Comey To Talk Obstruction

san benito police
now playing

Officer's Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief

1st Lt. Robert Eugene Oxford
now playing

WWII Veteran's Remains Return Home After Missing 74 Years

JAMES COMEY TESTIMONY
now playing

Twitter Latches On To Comey's 'lordy' Quote During Hearing

d7bbfc-20170428-trump
now playing

Trump Vows To Survive And Thrive "siege"

Isabel Robinson Judd Denley
now playing

Complaint: Woman Recorded Sex Assault To Blackmail Boyfriend

25-year-old Reality Winner
now playing

Grand Jury Indicts Woman In Leaked Secrets Case

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Under Trump, Old Deportation Orders Get New Life

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says the president “never, in form or substance” directed former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating anyone. That includes former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Marc Kasowitz is responding to Comey’s Thursday morning testimony, in which the fired FBI director said Trump urged him to drop the Flynn case.  Kasowitz says that the president is “entitled to expect loyalty” from those serving the administration. But he says Trump never told Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,” in form or substance, as Comey claimed.

Trump tasked Kasowitz late last month with responding to matters arising from various probes of Russian interference in the election.

Related posts:

  1. Comey To Congress: President Trump Told Him “I need loyalty”
  2. Trump Attorney Says President Feels Vindicated
  3. Judge Denies Change Of Venue Request In Irene Garza Murder Case
  4. Poll: Voters Say President Tweets Too Much
Related Posts
police20lights20generic

Jail Escapee Shoots And Kills A Brownsville Man, Before Being Shot By Law Officers

jsalinas 0
JOHN MCAIN

McCain Says He Wanted Comey To Talk Obstruction

jsalinas 0
san benito police

Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video