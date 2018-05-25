Home NATIONAL Trump Lawyer Met Russian Oligarch At Trump Tower
Trump Lawyer Met Russian Oligarch At Trump Tower
NATIONAL
0

Trump Lawyer Met Russian Oligarch At Trump Tower

0
0
Michael Cohen
now viewing

Trump Lawyer Met Russian Oligarch At Trump Tower

Police officer walks in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb, in Mississauga
now playing

Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People

shooting-investigation
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Placed On Leave Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo

INDIANA SCHOOL SHOOTING 05-25-18
now playing

Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns

SCHOOL SHOOTING INDIANA
now playing

Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman

DONALD TRUMP AND JOHN BOLTON
now playing

Trump Balks At North Korea's Rhetoric But It Has Used Worse

IRISH VOTING
now playing

Activists Welcome Irish Returning Home To Vote

CYCLONE MEKUNU
now playing

Oman's Police: Cyclone Kills 12-Year-Old Girl

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Police: Oklahoma City Shooter Didn't Have Record

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN UN NORTH KOREA UNITED STATES
now playing

Mattis: 'Possibly some good news' On Summit

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ARRESTED TURNS HIMSELF
now playing

Weinstein Takes Books On Theater, Film To Arrest

(AP) – Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, met with a Russian oligarch and discussed U.S.-Russia relations just 11 days before Trump was inaugurated as president.  That’s according to a person familiar with the meeting held at Trump Tower in New York who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the meeting publicly.  This person said the oligarch, billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, met with Cohen for about 20 minutes in Cohen’s office. The two men were joined by Andrew Intrater, Vekselberg’s American cousin, who heads a New York private equity firm that manages his financial assets.

Soon after the inauguration, Intrater’s firm, Columbus Nova, paid Cohen $500,000 for consulting work. Vekselberg was targeted in April with U.S. Treasury Department sanctions, citing his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  2. Fed Chair Powell Highlights Importance Of Independent Fed
  3. Trump Pardons Late Boxer Jack Johnson
  4. Trump Balks At North Korea’s Rhetoric But It Has Used Worse
Related Posts
INDIANA SCHOOL SHOOTING 05-25-18

Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns

jsalinas 0
SCHOOL SHOOTING INDIANA

Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND JOHN BOLTON

Trump Balks At North Korea’s Rhetoric But It Has Used Worse

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video