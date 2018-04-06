Trump Lawyer Plays Down Chance President Would Self-Pardon

(AP) – Can a president pardon himself? An attorney for President Donald Trump is playing down the possibility that Trump would try to – if it came to that.

Rudy Giuliani says Trump might have that authority but exercising it would be “unthinkable.” Besides, Giuliani, adds, Trump has done nothing wrong and has no need to consider pardoning himself.

Giuliani’s comments come as the White House sharpens its legal and political defenses against the special counsel Russia probe.

He made it clear Trump’s legal team would combat any effort to force the president to testify in front of a grand jury.