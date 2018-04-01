Trump Left ‘Furious,’ ‘Disgusted’ By Bannon Over New Book

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump was left feeling “furious” and “disgusted” after claims by his former top adviser Steve Bannon in a new book.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained Wednesday that the book contained “outrageous” and “completely false claims against the president, his administration and his family.”

Criticism by the White House was spurred by an unflattering book by writer Michael Wolff that paints Trump as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of the presidency and who spends evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.

The book also quotes Bannon as calling contact by Trump’s son with a Russian lawyer “treasonous.”

Trump said in a statement that Bannon “lost his mind” when he lost his job.