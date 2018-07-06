Home NATIONAL Trump Likely To Face A Chilly Reception At G-7 Conference
Trump Likely To Face A Chilly Reception At G-7 Conference
Trump Likely To Face A Chilly Reception At G-7 Conference

(AP) – When President Donald Trump attends two days of meetings with the Group of Seven industrialized nations, the White House expects a chilly reception from traditional allies gathering in Quebec.
Several countries are already frustrated over Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear agreement. And there are Trump’s new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which raise concerns about a trade war.
In a preview of the tone of the G-7 meetings Friday and Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German parliament that it appears there is a “serious problem with multilateral agreements” and predicted “contentious discussions.”
Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, offered a similar forecast, saying “there may be disagreements” and comparing them to “a family quarrel.”

