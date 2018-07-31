Home NATIONAL Trump Looking At 3D Guns Issue
Trump Looking At 3D Guns Issue
Trump Looking At 3D Guns Issue

3D Guns
Trump Looking At 3D Guns Issue

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he is consulting with the National Rifle Association over whether it makes sense for a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun.

Trump tweeted Tuesday he is “looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public,” adding that he “already spoke to NRA.”

The president expressed doubt, saying “doesn’t seem to make much sense!” He did not offer further details.

Trump spoke after eight states filed suit against the administration, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety.

The suit, filed Monday in Seattle, asks a judge to block the federal government’s late-June settlement with Defense Distributed, which allowed the company to make the plans available online.

