Trump Looks Elsewhere After GOP Convention Spat With NC Gov

(AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s seeking a new state to host the Republican National Convention this summer. That’s what he’s saying on Twitter after North Carolina refused to guarantee that the August convention could be held in Charlotte without public health restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Trump complains that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials aren’t “allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.” Trump and the Republican National Committee had been demanding that the convention be allowed to move forward with a full crowd and without participants having to wear face coverings.