Trump Looks To ‘heal our divisions’

(AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting that his election will lead to a “new national pride” that will “heal our divisions.” Trump, after beginning his inaugural speech with a dark accounting of America, says “the time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.”

Trump suggested that Americans from different backgrounds are united by the same goals and hopes. He says kids in cities such as Detroit or rural areas like Nebraska “look up at the same sky” and that soldiers of different races “bleed the same red of patriotism.”