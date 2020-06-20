Trump Looks To Reset Campaign Amid Pandemic With Tulsa Rally

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, in North Charleston, S.C. Trump is looking to reverse a decline in his political fortunes by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his base: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before thousands of ardent supporters. Trump understands the stakes and is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20 until the region has a better handle on the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)