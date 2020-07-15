Trump Looks To Scale Back Environmental Reviews For Projects

(AP) — President Donald Trump is ready to roll back a Nixon-era environmental law that he says stifles major infrastructure projects. Environmentalists say the law has served for decades as a safeguard for low-income and minority communities. Trump is traveling to Atlanta on Wednesday to formally announce the changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, making it easier to build highways, pipelines, chemical plants and other projects. The White House says the final rule will promote the rebuilding of America. Critics call the Republican president’s efforts a cynical attempt to limit the public’s ability to review, comment on and influence proposed projects under one of the country’s bedrock environmental protection laws.